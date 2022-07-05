Jailson’s ‘Chaos’ in BH does not go unnoticed and Palmeiras sees goalkeeper ‘going wrong’ in this 3rd: “It started from the athlete himself”

Admin 47 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

palm trees

40-year-old veteran, holder of several cups for Alviverde, bitter the end of his career at América-MG after controversy over the weekend

Matheus Fontes

Per Matheus Fontes

Photo: Bruno Ulivieri/AGIF - Former Palmeiras, Jailson is free on the market again after termination with América-MG
Photo: Bruno Ulivieri/AGIF – Ex-Palmeiras, Jailson is free on the market again after termination with América-MG
Matheus Fontes

Last Monday (4th), the Bolavip Brazil announced that goalkeeper Jailson, formerpalm trees, starred in a backstage controversy at América-MG, the current club. Last Saturday (02), the 40-year-old archer refused to go to the game against Goiás – which ended in a 1-0 victory for Coelho -, as he did not accept Matheus Cavichioli’s reserve condition.

The information about Jailson’s dissatisfaction had been verified firsthand by the journalist Thiago Fernandes. In the program “The Owners of the MG Ball”, from the presenter Heverton Guimarãesthe colleague revealed details of the situation at Independência.

“America says it’s a physical transition that Jailson makes after the tonsillitis period. But the assessment I made, Héverton, is that Jailson didn’t want to go to the game, because he refused to be Cavichioli’s reserve in this match against Goiás. And the negotiation can even melt for the renewal”revealed Fernandes.

The information was true and, at the end of the afternoon of this Tuesday (05), América-MG announced the termination with Jailson. According to the official note from Coelho, the decision came from the former Palmeiras goalkeeper himself.

About to turn 41, Jailson leaves Coelho after 27 games and with outstanding performances in the first half, including the honor of having been the goalkeeper of the historic classifications in penalty shootouts in the Pré-Libertadores. “The club thanks Jailson for the services provided and wishes him success in the next projects”declared América in the official note.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Putellas tears knee ligament and misses Spain at Eurocup | international football

Current best player in the world by Fifa and Gold ballAlexia Putellas is out of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved