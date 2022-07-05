James Cameron Compares Avatar Sequels To Lord Of The Rings: “I Had To Write The Damn Novels To Adapt” – Movie News

Avatar: The Way of Water arrives in Brazilian cinemas on December 15th.

When Avatar was released in 2009, it took just three weeks in theaters to earn the honor of becoming the highest-grossing film of all time. Directed by James Cameron, the film stars actors Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver, among others, and takes us to a planet called Pandora where, in the year 2154, humans found a way to save Earth. .

With a budget of 237 million dollars, one of the most expensive in history, the film took advantage of the cinematographic advances available and was shot entirely in 3D, this detail being one of the most emblematic qualities of the film.

In just 17 days, Avatar became the fastest movie to reach over $1 billion, and just days later, it broke the record as the highest grossing film of all time. After a brief period of time in which Avengers: Endgame snatched the throne from him, Avatar reclaimed it in 2021 following its re-release in China.

However, even though it is a true phenomenon and despite plans to become a franchise, its first sequel did not arrive until 2022, with a premiere scheduled for December 15 this year.

Why did Avatar 2 take so long to make?

20th Century Fox announced that Avatar would become a cinematic saga in 2013, but the complexity of the project, as was the case with the first film — which James Cameron had in mind since 1994 — has delayed it over the years. Now, not only Avatar: The Way of Water is already a reality, but Avatar 3 was filmed back-to-back and the plans are that Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 will also be filmed soon.

Big plans ahead, no doubt, but James Cameron wasn’t clear at first and so he confessed in a recent interview with Empire: “I had to think a lot about whether I wanted to make another Avatar movie, because we were the losers;”

“When you do something that’s been so transcendent in terms of success, do you really want to try to do it again? There’s a lot of pressure on it. I thought about it for two good years before we finally closed the deal,” reflects the filmmaker, recalling although he made it clear to the studio from the beginning that he had something as big as The Lord of the Rings in mind, with which he does not hesitate to draw comparisons to the level of ambition of the project.

What I said to Fox at the time was, ‘I will, but we have to play a bigger game here. I don’t just want to make a movie. I told them, ‘Imagine there’s a series of novels like The Lord of the Rings, and we’re adapting them. In theory it was great, but I had to create the damn novels to adapt.

The film was again directed by Cameron, but the filmmaker left on the table the possibility of not continuing to direct future films in the saga: “I also have other things that I’m developing that are exciting”, he admitted to Empire. “I think at some point, eventually, I don’t know if after the third or the fourth, I’m going to want to pass the baton to a director that I trust to take over, so I can do some things that I’m also interested in.”