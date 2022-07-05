James McAvoy and his best performances; check out

the star, James McAvoy, is characterized by being one of the great versatile actors of cinema. His last appearance was, in recent days, in the Netflix comedy, The Bubbleby Judd Apatow.

However, the work that earned him worldwide recognition was in the films X-Men: First Classwhere he lived Professor Charles Xavier, the leader of the group and owner of the Xavier School for mutant students.

The actor was very perceptive in making a diversification of his filmography, because when we look at his filmography, we see dramas, independent films and also big blockbusters, nominated for awards.

James McAvoy is a typical actor who can lessen the impacts of a bad movie, even if the actor failed to save it. glass, It: Chapter Two and dark phoenix which proved to be a disappointment to the public and critics in general.

For those who like your work, the series His Dark Materials there’s still a season to shoot. The construction of an adaptation of The Amber Spyglass is in production at HBO with confirmed participation of the actor.

Check out the actor’s 3 best performances in theaters:

Split – Kevin Wendell Crumb/The Hoard

Among all McAvoy’s works, her performance in Split was certainly the greatest and would yield an exclusive report on her to unravel all the fascinating details. The performance of the different personalities of the main character was the biggest challenge of his career.

In the feature that brought back M. Night Shyamalan, the actor had an impressive performance playing the different personalities of Kevin Wendell Crumb. James is scary, friendly and funny at the same time.

Although the portrayal of a person with psychological issues has drawn some criticism, James has shown that the character Kevin is, in fact, a victim. Kevin was denied the help he needed to heal and Elijah Price, played by Samuel L. Jackson, orchestrated the entire tragedy of Kevin’s life in his childhood.

X-Men: First Class – Charles Xavier

Another great challenge in James McAvoy’s career was playing Professor Xavier, who was first played by Patrick Stewart. However, the entire structure of the film dropped in quality in X-Men: First Class, despite James’ talent. Fortunately, the relationship between Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsheer, played by Fassbender, brought a big point to the film.

McAvoy’s Professor Xavier is not the same quiet version played by Stewart. He embodied a more restless and sympathetic Xavier, especially in scenes where he tried to use his skills and mind reading to flirt with women.

The actor showed a true delivery in the interpretation of the character and his dedication to his mutant students.

Atonement – ​​Robbie Turner

This film is a tragic novel that tells the story of a man wrongly accused who was sent to the front lines of World War II. The production touched the hearts of viewers.

The film, which was based on the novel by Ian McEwan, follows a romantic love affair between wealthy girl Cecilia Tallis, played by Keira Knightley, and her boyfriend, Robbie Turner, played by McAvoy.

Briony, played by Saoirse Ronan, Cecilia’s younger sister, falsely accuses Robbie of committing rape and Robbie is eventually forced to break up with Cecilia and go to the battlefield to defend the country.