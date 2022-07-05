Jeez! Check out some of the actors who hate their characters

Directly from TV and cinema, meet the actors who hate their characters. Check out!

Loving all roles is not always possible for starsinHollywoodafter all, they have to deal with several factors such as box office, personality of the characters they playsuccess among fans and many other things.

for the lovers of movie theater or of TV series, it’s almost impossible to believe that the actor who plays your favorite character might be the first to declare his negative feelings for him. Brace yourself and check out our list of some of the actors who hate their characters.

Blake Lively from “Gossip Girl”

Controversial, memorable and nostalgic, this is “Gossip Girl”a successful series that is remembered, to this day, by fans of the iconic Serena Van Der Woodsen. The character didn’t like it Blake Livelyafter all, imagine being proud to give drugs to someone or shoot people and sleep with the boyfriend otherwise. Heavy, huh?

Getty Images

Halle Berry from “Catwoman”

With their unique outfits, everyone knows the Cat Woman, Is not it? However, not everyone appreciates the film inspired by the character of the A.D. Halle Berry was the actress who made history by playing the character, however, her fame was marked due to the award for “Worst Actress” which received. In his speech to receive the trophy, Berry delivered the unforgettable speech:

I want to thank Warner Bros for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this terrible movie.

What a situation, huh?

Getty Images

Robert Pattinson from “Twilight”

Certainly “Twilight” was one of your favorite sagas, but you didn’t realize that Robert Pattinsonvampire interpreter Edward, never liked the character. It’s what the actor, current Batmanclaimed since the height of success.

The more I read the script, the more I hate this guy. So I play him as a manic depressive who hates himself. Also, he’s a 108-year-old virgin, so there’s definitely a problem there.

damn life…

Getty Images

Alec Guinness from “Star Wars”

Straight from the original trilogy of the world’s most beloved intergalactic hit, the actor Alec Guinness seemed to want to complain loud and clear about his character Obi-Wan Kenobi. According to him, the script did not help to show the real intentions of the Jedi and couldn’t even make the character bearable. So, do you like Obi-Wan?

Credits: Reproduction

Penn Badgley from “You”

The actor, like Halle Berry, also came from gossip Girl and today it is part of one of the phenomena of Netflix. But since it’s not all rosy, playing killers, kidnappers or any controversial character doesn’t seem to be a very cool thing for some of the celebrities.

The way people responded to the series surprised me a lot. I’m repulsed by certain parts of Joe and playing him is a challenge.

It makes sense, right?

Getty Images

+ Already follow CineBuzz on social media? So don’t waste time!