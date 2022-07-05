Jessica Jones arrives on Disney+ and Marvel changes the title of the series

Between 2015 and 2019, Netflix produced several series with Marvel characters, with demolisher and Jessica Jones having become by far the two most popular productions on streaming.

Over time, Marvel and Netflix ended their partnership and all these series ended up being cancelled. But as fans are already noticing, the versions that most appealed to the public will be given a second chance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Previously we had the return of Charlie Cox as Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Return Homeand there are rumors that Krysten Ritter may end up returning in the series echowhich debuts next year.

But in the meantime, recently all these series have arrived in the Disney+ Brazil catalog. In addition to demolisher and Jessica Jones we also had the arrival of Luke Cage, Iron fist, the defenders and The Avenger.

But on Disney+, fans noticed that Marvel changed the title of the series starring Krysten Ritter to AKA Jessica Jones, exactly as was the title of the character’s comics. Check out the new one below:

It is possible that the same update happens in the national catalog of Disney+. keep an eye on the Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news!

Jessica Jones should return in echo, character that was featured in the series Archer hawk, which has a plot set in post-blip New York City, where Gavigod has a seemingly simple mission: spend Christmas at home with his family. But when a threat from his past reveals itself, the original Avenger reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop, a skilled 22-year-old archer and her biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy linked to Clint's years as the RONIN!

The series' impressive cast includes Jeremy Renner as the protagonist and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bisop. In addition, we will have the support of Vera Farmiga (Eleanor Bishop), Tony Dalton (Sword) and Vincent D'Onofrio (King of Crime). Actress Florence Pugh, from Black Widowalso returns as Yelena Belova!

the duo Bert & Bertie and Rhys Thomas will take turns directing the series' episodes, which were all written by Jonathan Igla (Mad Men). All the SIX episodes of the series are now available on Disney+!

