JK Rowling says she’ll buy Macy Gray’s ‘stuff’ after singer’s ‘transphobic’ comments

JK Rowling has said she will buy Macy Gray’s “stock” after the singer made “transphobic” comments.

During an interview with Piers Morgan on Monday (July 4), singer Gray stated that transitioning and using the pronoun she “doesn’t make you a woman.”

“I will say this and everyone will hate me, but as a woman, the fact that you change parts [del cuerpo] That doesn’t make you a woman, I’m sorry,” she said.

Gray was widely accused of transphobia for the comments, and Rowling opined on Tuesday (July 5) when she posted a screenshot of a tweet by Gray that read, “The truth hurts.”

Gray’s tweet came in response to showrunner India Willoughby, who is trans, saying that music had killed “what’s left” of her career.

“Today seems like a good day to make sure I bought all the @MacyGraysLife stuff,” Rowling said.

Rowling has been repeatedly criticized and accused of transphobia for her comments about transgender people.

(JK Rowling/Twitter)

The author has repeatedly rejected the idea that she is “transphobic” and has said that she “knows and loves” trans people.

However, his comments received widespread criticism, with many Harry Potter cast members distancing themselves from the author.

In March, Emma Watson was perceived as criticizing Rowling on stage at the BAFTAs saying he was “here in the name of all the witches”.

The actress, who played Hermione in the Harry Potter films, previously issued a statement following Rowling’s comments.

“Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they are not who they say they are,” she wrote.

“I want my trans fans to know that I and many other people around the world see them, respect them and love them for who they are.”