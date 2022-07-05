Jorge Jesus asks, and Fenerbahçe signs with R$ 17 million to remove Welington from São Paulo

O Sao Paulo may have to include the search for a left-back for Reinaldo’s reserve in the transfer window. That’s because, after a request from coach Jorge Jesus, Fenerbahçe, from Turkey, signaled that it can make a proposal of up to 3 million euros (about R$ 17 million) to count on Welington, a breeder of Cotia and the second option for the sector. .

The information was published by the portal ‘ESPN’ and confirmed to THROW! by people close to the tricolor dome. There was a poll of the Turks to find out the interest of the Brazilian club in advancing in the negotiation. In financial crisis, the green light was given.

At 21 years old, Welington is an immediate reserve on the left side. In the current season he has played 23 games, with one goal scored and one assist given. Apart from him and Reinaldo, there is no other option for the sector in the professional squad.

The young man has a contract until the end of 2024 and he has stints with the Brazilian youth teams on his resume, which would have been the key factor for the Portuguese commander, ex-Flamengo, to have his name approved.

Welington would join a package of reinforcements from Fenerbahçe in Brazil that would include Igor Paixão, from Coritiba, and Erison, from Botafogo.

The same “ESPN”São Paulo director of football, Carlos Belmonte, already predicted that the club would sell some revelations from the base in the European transfer window if proposals appeared.

– São Paulo’s wish is that some athletes, especially the athletes we consider most valued, in this case Gabriel Sara, Rodrigo Nestor, Wellington, who we believe are all double-digit players, that is, at least, to start a conversation, 10 million dollars. But of course, as I said, a proposal of 8 million arrives, then a bonus, you keep a percentage of the athlete, all of this can be discussed. But our desire is to sell just one athlete, it’s the desire, that doesn’t mean we’ll sell just one. We might not sell any, we might sell two. Our desire is to sell just one athlete, still counting on Antony’s negotiation in Europe, so that we could reach the budget level and still keep the team competitive – said the manager.

according to L! revealed, Julio Casares’ management planning to keep Tricolor’s accounts in order involves the expected revenue of R$ 142 million in player sales this season.

In May, after a transfer window without impact sales, the tricolor board was breaking their heads with the accounts, since until that moment they had raised only R$ 44 million with transfers. The hope was to transfer some of Cotia’s promises into the main squad for at least 10 million euros. In the meantime, however, David Neres exchanged Shakhtar Donetsk for Benfica, which helped in the profit of R$ 5 million in less than six months through the solidarity mechanism.

The expectation behind the scenes is identical to that experienced by the club on the pitch. São Paulo enters the field at 21:30 (Brasília time) this Thursday (7th) for the second leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana against Universidad Católica, in Morumbi. And, with the thought of not prioritizing any specific competition, but rather game by game, given the difficult moment of the squad, with nine players away due to injury (at least four of them – Gabriel Sara, Arboleda, Luan and Caio – passed due to surgery and has no guaranteed return this season), Tricolor follows the plan at the beginning of the year to advance as much as possible in continental competitions aiming at the revenues that this provides.

In the case of the continental tournament, for example, the club has already secured R$ 7 million by qualifying for the round of 16. If it reaches the final, it will guarantee almost R$ 33 million to the coffers.

São Paulo expects to reduce its debt this season by at least R$108 million. And, therefore, the club rules out doing crazy things in the transfer window. Reinforcements will come along the same lines as the negotiation by striker Marcos Guilherme, announced last month: names that accept risky contracts, with productivity goals and whose arrival does not generate expenses.

