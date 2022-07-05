Keanu Reeves is ‘bombed’ by fan questions and goes viral

Matrix Resurrections is available on HBO MAX

Kimmel explained: “Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to New York today. A boy asked for an autograph in his luggage and started firing off a series of quick questions. Keanu happily responded to each one…” he said.

Boy: “Why were you in London?”

Keanu: “Filming a documentary.”

Boy: “I saw online that you were at the Grand Prix [pronunciando o x]”, said.

Keanu replied, “Yes, the Grand Prix [com sotaque francês, sem corrigi-lo]. F1! Racing cars!”.

Boy: “Do you drive?”

Keanu: “Not F1, but I like riding motorcycles.”

Boy: “Do you live in NY?”

Keanu: “I live in Los Angeles.”

Boy: “How long are you going to be in New York?”

Keau: “Four days! No… five. Five days!”

Boy: “Why are you in NY?”

Keanu: “I’m going to see a Broadway show”

Boy: “What Broadway show?”

Keanu: “American Buffalo! Mamet!”

Boy: “Where are you staying in NY?”

Keanu: “Center”

According to Kimmel, by now the kid was running out of questions, so it was Keanu’s turn to start the fun ‘interrogation’ with questions like ‘Why were you in Europe?’, ‘Which galleries did you visit in Paris?’, ‘Which was your favorite?’

The actor showed his kindness and attention to the boy, and was highly praised on social media.

“For more ‘keanus’ in the world,” said one user.

Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today. A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one… pic.twitter.com/T7m7PciL5C— Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

After the Q&A session ended, Andrew Kimmel ‘got in line’ for a selfie with the actor.

