Libertad vs Athletico: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | liberators

With the minimum advantage, Hurricane needs any draw or victory to advance to the quarterfinals. Libertad has to win by two goals difference to pass directly. Defeat of the Brazilian team by one goal takes the confrontation to penalties.

The winner of the duel faces whoever advances from Fortaleza and Estudiantes. The teams drew 1-1 at Castelão. The return is on Thursday, at 21:30, in Buenos Aires.

The ge follows the game in Real Time – CLICK HERE.

Athletico arrives packed, with 13 straight games without losing against coach Felipão, with five consecutive victories. At the weekend, with the mixed team, Hurricane beat leader Palmeiras by 2-0, at Allianz Parque, and took the vice-leadership of Braisleirão.

On the other hand, Libertad also spared several holders in the 4-0 rout against Resistência, away from home. The alvinegro team has only one defeat, precisely to the Brazilian team, in the last eight games.

Streaming: ESPN

ESPN Real time: click here and follow Athletico x Libertad on ge.

1 of 2 Datasheet: Libertad x Athletico — Photo: ge Technical sheet: Libertad vs Athletico — Photo: ge

Athletico – coach: Felipão

After saving part of the holders in the Brasileirão, the coach counts on the return of Nico Hernández, Khellven, Christian, David Terans and Cuello. Striker Pablo is recovering from thigh pain and is fighting for the spot with Vitor Roque. Pedro Rocha, who doesn’t play for the Brazilian in order not to complete seven games, disputes position with Canobbio.

Probable Hurricane: Bento; Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Nico Hernández and Abner; Hugo Moura, Christian and David Terans; Cuello, Pablo (Vitor Roque) and Canobbio

2 of 2 Probable Athletico vs Libertad — Photo: ge Probable Athletico vs Libertad — Photo: ge

who is out: Thiago Heleno, Kawan, Julimar, Reinaldo, Marlos, Vitinho and Marcelo Cirino (medical department).

More news from Atletico

Libertad – coach: Daniel Garnero

The Argentine coach, who came out of isolation due to Covid-19, has the return of Caballero, who served a suspension in Baixada. Cristian Riveros is also available after recovering from injury. Another lap is by Pablo Aguilar, who has already completed the quarantine.

Probable Gumarelo: Martín Silva; Ivan Piris, Diego Viera, Pablo Aguilar and Miguel Samudio; Marcelo Dias, Merlini, Cabellero, Diego Gomez and Melgarejo; Roque Santa Cruz

who is out: Mendieta (transition); Rodrigo Bogarin, Hector Villalba and Daniel Bocanegra (medical department).