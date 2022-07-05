Lineup: Athletico has doubt in attack to face Libertad for the round of 16 of Libertadores | athletico-pr

Athletico have a doubt to face the Libertad-PAR on Tuesday, at 21:30, at Defensores Del Chaco, for the return game of the round of 16 of the final of the Libertadores. Pablo and Vitor Roque vie for the spot in the attack. The ge follows the game in Real Time.

Starting in the first leg, Vitor Roque debuted in the competition and scored one of the goals in the 2-1 victory at Arena da Baixada. In the next game, for the Brasileiro, the 17-year-old forward also scored in the 2-0 triumph against leaders Palmeiras, at Allianz Parque.

Pablo is in the final stages of recovery from a left thigh injury. He traveled with the delegation to Asunción, trained with a protection in the region and awaits final evaluation to see if he has full playing conditions.

Coach Luiz Felipe Scolari makes a certain change in relation to the first game: the entry of Canobbio. Recovered from swelling in the ankle, the striker entered the second stage against the Paraguayan team and started at the weekend.

So, Pedro Rocha leaves the initial formation. He was left out of the match against Palmeiras to not complete the seventh game for the Brasileirão – his future remains uncertain.

Likely Hurricane: Bento; Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Nico Hernández and Abner; Hugo Moura, Christian and David Terans; Cuello, Pablo (Vitor Roque) and Canobbio

With the minimum advantage, Hurricane needs any draw or victory to advance to the quarterfinals. Libertad has to win by two goals difference to pass directly. Defeat of the Brazilian team by one goal takes the confrontation to penalties.

