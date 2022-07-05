Lookalike impresses by cosplaying Margot Robbie and gains fame on the networks

Estimated reading time: two minutes

Have you ever thought about walking down the street and being mistaken for a Hollywood star? That’s what’s happening to Amanda Hall, 39. A mother of 2, she is now having to deal on a daily basis with being extremely similar to actress Margot Robbie, currently doing pre-production on the movie Barbie.

The information was released by the Lad Bible portal this Monday (04). Despite being seven years older than the Australian actress, the anonymous actress has shone on social media by showing a lot of resemblance to Robbie, even earning extra income by attending events and recording personalized videos.

When asked about the comparison, Amanda reveals that she is an only child and that as a child, she saw the Barbie doll as her best friend, finding it charming the fact that so much time later, she can dress like the character and like Margot Robbie.

When will the Barbie Live Action premiere?

Barbie’s new Live-Action movie is set to hit theaters on July 21, 2023, and will be available 45 days after the theatrical screening on the HBO Max streaming platform. Check out the synopsis:

In the magical world of Barbies, “Barbieland”, one of the dolls begins to realize that she doesn’t fit in like the others. After being kicked out, she sets out on an adventure in the “real world”, where she discovers that beauty lies within everyone.

Check out the images of the lookalike of Margot Robbie