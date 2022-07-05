Maisa puts legs to the game in a photo of a sexy dress in Greece

The actress Maisa Silva left fans delighted this Monday morning (4), after sharing some more incredible clicks from his passage through greece. Within hours, the post had already reached more than 70,000 likes.

In a sequence of photos, the famous appeared flaunting her beauty amidst impressive landscape of the island of Mykonosone of the hottest regions among the famous in the European summer.

Posing on the balcony of the hotel where she is staying, the cat appeared wearing a short green dress, which highlighted her legs. To complete the look, the cat wore stylish white glasses.

“Paradise,” wrote the Netflix contractor in English, which was met with several glowing comments from fans. “my green apple“, reacted Larissa Manoela. “gorgeous“, said the actress. Mayan honeyall melted by her friend.

“A little princess”, “A beauty”, “Maisa, you are wonderful“, “Wonderful 😍 the landscape so..”, “It’s beautiful cousin, you should be in the museum because it’s a work of art“, were other messages from netizens.

Date with Selena Gomez

In the last week Maisa Silva did not deny that she was super excited to fulfill another childhood dream. The famous revealed that she personally met actress Selena Gomez during an event for the brand Rare Beuty, which took place in the United States.

“rare. I love you @selenagomez Dream come true“, Maisa said when posting some clicks with the international pop diva.

Shortly after, she appeared in the stories to tell more details about the meeting with Selena and could not contain her emotion. “Yes, I’m at a Rare Beauty event. It is a launch of lipsticks and lipliners. She’s back here, but I’ve already met her. She talked to us, that was all,” she said.

“She sat there chatting with us, thanking us for coming, talking about the purpose of the brand, etc. I will never get tired of praising this woman. Selena, I love you forever.”

With tears in her eyes, she said she had to control her pee she was so nervous. “Selena Gomez looked at me and said, ‘Hi, Mamá’. Just remembering it makes me nervous. Guys, I held back a lot of emotion. There was a time I thought I was going to piss myself out of nervousness.. When I get really nervous, it makes me want to pee, or cry, or laugh,” she said.

“It feels like I’m dreaming, dreaming, dreaming, dreaming… I will never, never, never forget this day, I’m very grateful and I wanted to tell you that Selena Gomez is all that and more”, melted. .

