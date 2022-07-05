Man sentenced to death in Texas asks for postponement of execution so he can donate kidney

HOUSTON – An inmate of the Texasus United States, who was due to be sentenced to death in a little over a week has asked for his execution to be postponed so he can donate a kidney.

Ramiro Gonzales is scheduled to receive a lethal injection on July 13 for shooting Bridget Townsendthen 18, a woman from southwest Texas whose remains were found nearly two years after she disappeared in 2001.

In a letter sent last Wednesday, the 29th, the lawyers for Gonzales, Thea Posel and Raoul Schonemann, asked the Republican governor Greg Abbott granting a 30-day suspension so that the prisoner can be considered a living donor “for someone who urgently needs a kidney transplant”.

Image provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows prisoner Ramiro Gonzales, who is due to be sentenced to death in less than two weeks. Gonzales has asked that his execution be temporarily postponed so he can donate a kidney. Photograph: Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP

His lawyers have filed a separate request with the Texas Board of Pardons and Parole for a 180-day suspension related to the kidney donation.

In their request to Abbott, Gonzales’ attorneys included a letter from Singer Michael Zoosman, an ordained Jewish clergyman from Maryland who has been corresponding with Gonzales.

“I have no doubt that Ramiro’s desire to be an altruistic kidney donor is not motivated by a last-minute attempt to prevent or delay his execution. I will go to my grave believing in my heart that this is something Ramiro wants to do to help get his soul right with his God,” Zoosman wrote.

Lawyers said he was named an “excellent candidate” for donation after being evaluated by the transplant team at the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) in Galveston. The assessment found that Gonzales has a rare blood type, which means your donation could benefit someone who may have difficulty finding a match.

“There’s practically the surgery to remove Ramiro’s kidney. UTMB has confirmed that the procedure can be completed within a month,” Posel and Schonemann wrote to Abbott.

Texas Department of Criminal Justice policies allow inmates to donate organs and tissue. Agency spokeswoman Amanda Hernandez said Gonzales was ruled ineligible after applying to be a donor earlier this year. She didn’t give a reason, but Gonzales’ lawyers said in their letter that the agency objected because of the pending execution date.

Abbott’s office did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles is expected to vote on July 11 on Gonzales’ request. The lawyers made a separate request asking the council to commute his death sentence to a lesser sentence.

They also asked that his execution not continue if his spiritual adviser could not hold his hand and place his other hand on his heart during his execution. A two-day federal trial on that request is set to begin Tuesday in Houston.

Gonzales’ request to delay his execution for an organ donation is rare among US death row inmates, Robert Dunham, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center, said Friday.

In 1995, convicted murderer Steven Shelton in Delaware donated a kidney to his mother.

In 2013, Ronald Phillips’ execution in Ohio was delayed so that his request to donate a kidney to his mother could be reviewed. Phillips’ request was later denied and he was executed in 2017.

“Sceptics will think this is simply an attempt to delay execution. But if that were the case, I think there would be a lot of requests,” said Dunham, whose group does not take a stand on capital punishment but has criticized the way states carry out executions. “The history of executions in the United States shows that people do not make organ donation offers with the aim of delaying an execution that has yet to take place.”

In a report, the United Network for Organ Sharing, a nonprofit that serves as the country’s transplant system under contract to the federal government, listed several ethical concerns about organ donations from convicted prisoners. They include whether such donations may be linked to prisoners receiving preferential treatment or whether such bodies may be morally compromised because of their links to the death penalty.