Margot Robbie and Ryan Goslin appear dressed as cowboys in set photos; see · Rolling Stone

In addition to cowboys, Barbie and Ken, played by Margot Robbie and Ryan Goslin, must have several other looks in Greta Gerwig’s film

One of the main releases of 2023, Barbie has a lot of mystery in the production, but several people are eager to see the film directed by Greta Gerwig at the movies. Last Wednesday, the 22nd, photos from the set revealed Margot Robbieinterpreter of the protagonist, and Ryan Goslinscaled as Kendressed in cowboy clothes.

In addition to Robbie and goslinthe cast of the feature also has other big names, such as Emma Mackey, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Ncuti Gatwa, Issa Rae and Dua Lipa. The role of none of them was revealed by the Warner Bros. until the moment.

New images of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling during the filming of the movie Barbie.

In an interview with collider, Margot Robbie talked about what to expect from Barbie. “People immediately have an idea of, ‘Oh, margot go play dolls, I know what that is,’ but our goal is to be like, ‘Whatever you’re thinking, we’re going to give you something totally different than you imagined,'” said the actress.

“Now, can we really honor the fan base and also surprise people? If we can do all that and spark thoughtful conversation, then we’re really on the right track.”

Simu Liu shaved her entire body for role in Barbie

movie from Greta Gerwig, Barbie (2023) has a cast full of big names, such as Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa and Simu Liu — who revealed that he shaved his entire body for the role in the feature film.

In an interview with The Independentthe actor of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) reported that she needed to shave her entire body to Barbie, and added, “It was one of the most painful experiences of my life.”

In addition, he revealed that he has a “new admiration” for the “incredibly brave women” who usually shave each month. Depilation for paper in Barbie it made perfect sense, after all, dolls don’t usually have fur.