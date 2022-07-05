Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn Movie Revealed

the next movie from harlequin in Margot Robbie looks like it was revealed by an alleged leak on the Reddit website. Harley Quinn’s new adventure from DCEU will feature the villain poison ivypartner in crime and girlfriend of the Gotham City clown in the comics.

According to the Reddit rumor, Margot Robbie is co-developing with the director James Gunn and the LuckyChap Productions a new Harley Quinn solo movie.

The film is described as a “lesbian car trip” between Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, something like the movie Thelma & Louise.

There is no date set for the film to start filming, but it is likely that the project will not start until next year, when James Gunn has already made the second season of Peacemaker.

There is also no information on who may live Poison Ivy in the adaptation. Who would you like to play the plant villain? Comment on our social networks.

Poison Ivy has been played before in theaters by the actress Uma Thurmanin Batman & Robin. Although the film was a failure with audiences and critics, Thrurman’s performance was well praised.

You can currently check out Hera and Harley Quinn together at Harley Quinnanimated series for adults HBO Max. The cartoon explores the love side between the two villains.

Harlequin should soon be seen on the big screen in joker 2where rumors point out that she will be played by the actress Lady Gaga. The film is not part of the DCEU.

The last work of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn was in The Suicide Squadlast year’s film that was directed by James Gunn.

