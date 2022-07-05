Marvel sets the tone with “Thor: Love and Thunder” soundtrack – Rock Radio – 89.1 FM

Writing 89 Tuesday, July 5, 2022



publicity image

By Leandro Alsaro

The fourth film of the Thunder God hits theaters next Thursday, July 7th, and you can say that anyone who goes to the movie theaters will not regret it, because Thor Love and Thunder, sounds unassuming, fun and straightforward. It’s not as grand as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessbut holds the audience with a simpler approach.

The film directed by Taika Waititi (korg) already involves its soundtrack, which goes from Enya, makes an ode to Armas e Rosas (with 4 tracks) and closes with “Rainbow In The Dark” by God. The songs are key pieces to give the atmosphere that the film proposes, an approach very similar already tried in Guardians of the Galaxy (see soundtrack list below).

The story is simple, Thor is living his Classic Adventures with the Guardians of the Galaxy in search of inner peace and receives a call from an old friend to help him, as the Butcher of Gods Goor (Christhian Bale) intends to destroy the all. Thor leaves his exile, goes to help his old friend and discovers that the next target will be “New Odin”, who is now on Earth. There he meets his old love Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) as the new Thor. And enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) to fight the fearsome enemy.

There the story unfolds, with good doses of humor and many jokes with Thor himself. Perhaps the best attribute of Thor: Love and Thunder is to laugh at you, and how this movie makes you laugh! But it also has its tense moments. Christian Bale, delivers a consistent villain, intriguing and with a strong reason to have become the Butcher of Gods. Also noteworthy is the performance of Natalie Portman as Thor and her drama behind her powers, which end up giving the film an interesting load. Another unusual highlight is Russell Crowe as a Zeus, extremely cartoonish and mocking, yielding one of the funniest moments of the production.

If you want to go to the movies and have a good laugh without having to worry too much about multiverses, Thor: Love and Thunder it’s a great program. Oh! Don’t leave the theater before the credits, the movie has 2 post-credits scenes. Remembering that the film hits movie theaters across the country this Thursday, July 7th.

Check out the complete list of the Soundtrack, which is signed by Michael Giacchino:

“Only Time” – Enya

“Welcome To The Jungle” – Guns N’ Roses

“Paradise City” – Guns N’ Roses

“Old Spice Sea Chanty” – Ginger Johnson

“Fighting” – Michael Raphael

“Our Last Summer” – ABBA

“Family Affair” – Mary J. Blige

“Sweet Child O’Mine” – Guns N’ Roses

“Goodies” – Ciara

“Hey Ninny-Nonny” – Taika Waititi

“November Rain” – Guns N’ Roses

“Rainbow In The Dark” – Dio