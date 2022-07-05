Military college monitor immobilizes student by the neck in PR; watch

A video that circulates in WhatsApp groups and social networks this Tuesday (5), shows the monitor of the Civic-Military College Professor Francisco Villanueva, in Rolândia, in the north of Paraná, immobilizing a student by the neck. From the images it is possible to see that other students are scared by the whole situation. See in the video below.

The head of the Regional Education Center (NRE), Jessica Pieri, went to the school on Tuesday morning to investigate the conduct of the monitor who used physical force to hold the teenager. The act took place on Monday (4).

The State Department of Education (Seed) informed through a note that the student would have been involved in a fight over a blouse and stated that the monitor “restrained” the student “until he calmed down”.

Also according to Seed, “in the face of a fight between students, the school’s military monitor held one of the students until he calmed down.

