Milton Leite revolts at the level of Red Bull Bragantino 0 x 1 Botafogo: ‘The game was horrible, rubbish’

Despite the victory of Botafogo 1-0 over the Red Bull Bragantinothis Monday, by Brazilian championshipwhich caught the attention of the narrator Milton Leite was the technical quality of the game. In the program “Redação SporTV”, he made harsh criticisms.

– The game was terrible from a tactical and technical point of view, it was a garbage game. During the break I was watching the best moments, I said “I think I’m throwing away two hours of my precious life”. The first half was very bad, the second enlivened with a series of shots, VARbut the game was horrible – complained Milton Leite.

– I think the game was just not tragic from the point of view of those watching because it had three VAR calls, Botafogo’s goal, and a goal disallowed. It gave the game a boost. But the ball played by Bragantino and Botafogo was painful – he criticized.

The narrator also complained about the VAR’s performance in the match, mainly for calling the referee to review a non-penalty bid by Victor Cuesta in Helinho.

– VAR in Brazil has not yet realized that it was instituted for clear error plays by the referee. In yesterday’s penalty, someone might even think it was, but it was not a clear mistake. That’s the philosophy of VAR, calling for something blatant, that you didn’t see, that was covered up. Clearly the Bragantino player plays himself, you can’t consider a penalty. You can’t call for any doubts, it’s for very big injustices – he said.