MQ-25 Stingray team completes first lab integration event – Cavok Brasil

The Navy’s Unmanned Aviation Program Office (PMA-268) held its first laboratory integration event June 28-30 at Pax River to demonstrate how the MQ-25’s Ground Control Station (GCS) will command the unmanned aircraft in the aircraft carrier environment.

The government team and its two key industry partners led the effort at the program’s System Test and Integration Lab (STIL), where Lockheed Martin’s GCS controlled Boeing’s Hardware-in-the-Loop (HITL) aerial vehicle for the first time. turn. HITL utilizes aircraft hardware and software to provide a realistic replacement for the air vehicle.

“This achievement is the result of weeks of preparation and dedication by highly qualified teams,” said TJ Maday, MQ-25 Labs and Integration Manager. “Putting together multiple systems is never easy, but the joint government/industry team, coming together, understanding problems and finding solutions, made this event a success. We learned how the system works as a whole and that early learning and discovery are critical to keeping the program moving forward.”

Maday said the team set a goal of sending a basic command between the GCS and HITL. To achieve this goal, Boeing and Lockheed Martin needed to deliver working software for the government to exercise the GCS, HITL, and network components that would enable connectivity between the systems.

“The team reached the initial goal ahead of schedule and used the remaining time to exercise more functionality, such as sending taxi commands,” Maday said. “They also simulated a lost link that verified the proper GCS display indicators, which is a critical function to ensure network connectivity between development environments.”

This fall, the team plans to simulate a full flight using the HTIL air vehicle and will also demonstrate exchanging connection “links” to the aircraft, as well as adding other aircraft hardware and software to the mix.

“It’s great to see the combined team working side by side, learning and demonstrating success,” said Captain Sam Messer, PMA-268 program manager. “This is how we arrived at the IOC [Capacidade Operacional Inicial] – we integrate, test and learn early and at pace.”

The MD-5 GCS is part of the Unmanned Carrier Aviation Mission Control System (UMCS), the system of systems needed to command and control the MQ-25A. UMCS also includes modifications to the carrier and shore site infrastructure, ancillary equipment produced by the Navy, and integration with command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence (C4I) systems.

The MQ-25 will be the world’s first carrier-based operational unmanned aircraft to provide aerial refueling capability for the fleet.