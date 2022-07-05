Ms Marvel: Check out the premiere time of episode 5

This Wednesday (6), on Disney Plus, episode 5 of the series Ms Marveland the premiere time you can check below.

In the previous episode, we learned more about the Red Daggers and all the construction of the Underground plan.

We still stopped at the train station, so mentioned in the episode. In it, Kamala lost and bewildered by the situation that she had just been through, shows a good hook for the next one.

Episode 5 should show all the events in this other world, which among the strongest theories, says it is in the past, where Kamala will probably have the help of her great-grandmother.

The plot follows an inclusive story about coming of age and the challenges that bring great powers to Kamala Khan.

opening time: Episode 5 of Ms Marvel arrives at 04:00 (Brasilia time).

Watch the promo for the episode below:

The cast includes Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel; Aramis Knight as Kareem/Red Dagger; Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan; Rish Shah as Kamran; Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan, and others.

In addition, the series prepares a future in the Marvel Universe, with the union between Kamala and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) in 2023’s The Marvels.

Finally, watch episode 5 of the Ms Marvel series this Wednesday on Disney Plus.