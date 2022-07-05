Nadal without problems heading to the ‘quarters’ of Wimbledon for the eighth time

Rafael Nadal, Wimbledon champion in 2008 and 2010 and winner of the two previous Grand Slams of the season, continues to keep alive the hope of an (incredible) Grand Slam calendar in 2022, aged 36, and this Monday guaranteed his return to the quarters -finals of Wimbledon. It’s the eighth in London for Nadal, who now has 47 appearances at this stage of the competition in the different Grand Slam tournaments.

The 36-year-old Spaniard, number four in the world, still trembled in the final stretch – he lost a 5-2 lead – but returned to deliver a high-quality display to defeat the Dutchman. Botic Van de Zandschulpnumber 25 in the world, by 6-4, 6-2 and 7-6(6), in 2h23 of encounter.

[VÍDEO] Nadal gave a show at Wimbledon with a point that included two lobs

Nadal will face the American taylor fritz (14th ATP) in the quarter-finals on Wednesday. Head-to-head is 1-1 and both matches were in finals. Nadal won at Acapulco 2020 and Fritz prevailed at Indian Wells 2022.

