NATO carries out accession negotiations with Finland and Sweden

NATO officials and representatives from Finland and Sweden hold this Monday, at the headquarters of the Atlantic Alliance in Brussels, negotiations on the accession of both Nordic countries to the organization, a mere procedure after Turkey lifted its veto on the entry of Hensinki. and Stockholm.

The accession negotiations seek to confirm the ability of the two countries to fulfill the military, political and legal commitments and obligations of being a member of the transatlantic organization.

As Finland and Sweden are established democracies with modern militaries accustomed to close cooperation with NATO, Monday’s talks in Brussels are a mere formality.

On Tuesday, the NATO ambassadors of the 30 countries that currently make up the Alliance will sign the accession protocols for the two Nordic states.

Finland and Sweden are not expected to sign these accession protocols, but their foreign ministers, Finnish Pekka Haavisto and Sweden’s Ann Linde, will be present at NATO headquarters on Tuesday and hold a press conference with the secretary-general of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg.

Once the accession protocols are signed, they must be ratified at the national level in the 30 current members of the transatlantic organization.

The procedures for ratifying accession protocols vary from country to country. While the United States requires the approval of two-thirds of the Senate, the United Kingdom does not require a formal vote in Parliament.

NATO’s principle of collective defense, according to which an attack on one ally is equivalent to an attack on all of them and a joint response must be given, will only apply to Finland and Sweden when these countries become full members of the Alliance. , after the entire accession process is completed.

The war in Ukraine prompted traditionally neutral Finland and Sweden to apply for NATO membership, a process that turned out to be more complex than expected after Turkey blocked the two states’ accession on the grounds that they were lax dealing with organizations that Ankara describes as terrorists.

However, Ankara, Stockholm and Helsinki reached an agreement last Tuesday lifting Turkey’s veto, paving the way for the two Nordic states to become members of the transatlantic organization.