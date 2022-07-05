New Economy Minister, linked to Kirchnerism, takes office in Argentina

Argentina’s President Alberto Fernández swore in on Monday (4) the country’s new Minister of Economy, Silvina Batakis, a replacement for Martín Guzmán, who resigned over the weekend.

According to the Argentine press, the name of the new minister was an “imposition” of Vice President Cristina Kirchner, who had been criticizing Guzmán’s economic policy, especially the proposals to reduce public spending and subsidies.

In the Argentine political milieu, Batakis’ appointment was treated this Monday as a victory for the vice president’s political group. Patricia Bullrich, leader of the center-right Republican Proposal (PRO) party, pointed out that Fernández opted for “more kirchnerism”.

“Our [proposta] for Argentines should be defined with Juntos pela Transformação [partido do antecessor de Fernández, Mauricio Macri]. More changes to combat lack of government and decay. We will strongly support our alternative,” he wrote on Twitter.

Leftist deputy Julio Cobos also pointed out that Kirchner emerges stronger from the crisis that culminated in Guzmán’s departure.

“These divergences in the government, knowing that the vice president exercises power in an unusual way by imposing an economy minister… that affects. The crisis was already installed, this situation deepened it. We have to see if this new appointment is the way out. But this arm wrestling was won by the vice president,” she declared.

The lack of dollars and inflation will be the biggest challenges for Batakis, who was Minister of Economy of the province of Buenos Aires between 2011 and 2015. Inflation of 29.3% accumulated from January to May represented the highest level for the first five months. of the year since 1991 in Argentina. The most recent private forecasts collected monthly by the Central Bank indicate that inflation will be 72.6% this year and 60% in 2023.

As for the dollar, the price of the American currency in the informal market has hit records, and the country faces the challenge of increasing its net reserves by US$ 5.8 billion this year, a commitment made in the agreement signed in March with the International Monetary Fund. (IMF).