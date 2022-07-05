New information about the Xbox handheld console leaks

Microsoft’s new generation of consoles hit the market during the last month of November 2020, with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S being a relentless success in these practically two years of life. Undoubtedly, everything is going well for Microsoft, who have a very exciting future ahead of them, thanks to the number of exclusive games that are in development and everything that is coming for Xbox consoles and Xbox Game Pass from Activision, Bethesda, many others. Xbox and third-party studios.

Although, for just over a year now, there have been rumors about the possibility of a portable Xbox Series, and even fans are recreating what it could look like. After xCloud was added to the Steam Deck, new rumors began to surface that Project Edinburgh could be the Xbox handheld console, which has now been fueled by new statements from Jez Corden.

Through Rand’s podcast for Thor 19, Jez Corden commented that he believes Microsoft created a prototype of a portable Xbox Series and they explored the form factor internally. The name of this Xbox handheld console would be Xbox Series Y, it would be launched in the market in 2-3 years at retail and the reason for creating this one is because the phones screen is very small.

The Nintendo Switch proved to be a very good size, so Xbox needs to do something quite similar, but something cheaper, between 150 and 250 euros, with detachable, cloud-based controllers, allowing you to enjoy digital games on and off Xbox Game pass Another well-known user revealed that Microsoft is working on a portable Xbox and has even seen a prototype. If Xbox launches a handheld console, it would greatly increase the value of the brand.