Nick Fury will be replaced in upcoming Marvel productions

One of the most classic characters in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe is Nick Fury, who was responsible for the meeting of the Avengers for the first time, back in 2012.

READ TOO!

The character first appeared in the post-credits scene of Iron Man and has since played a key role in several other Marvel productions, either directly or indirectly.

And before his return as the protagonist of Secret Invasion, a future series from Marvel Studios on Disney Plus, the character seemed to have started to be “replaced” in the MCU by a new character, with similar purposes of bringing powerful people together in a team.

And in a new official book on Falcon and the Winter SoldierMarvel Executive Producer Nate Moore commented on Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ character Val and her place in the MCU.

he explains how “When [eles] thought of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, there was a fun energy to her.”something that helped not to make it “same as Nick Fury”:

“Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine is a character who has a rich publishing history… and to some extent figuring out who can fill those shoes, which in our minds is in a way taking Nick Fury’s reins, was difficult. But when we think of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, there was such a fun energy to her that you immediately realize that this person has a weight and a gravity, but they’re not the same as Nick Fury. It’s a completely different energy.”

On the other hand, the producer confirmed that Marvel Studios intends for Val to be “a new leader in the Marvel Cinematic Universe”as well as Fury could be considered:

“There’s a Stark to the character that I think sets her apart from what came before. And yet you still feel like she runs the room. So if you’re talking about a new leader, to some degree, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we were very lucky to find Julia Louis-Dreyfus.”

Stay tuned here at Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news and check out our YouTube channel:

Listen to the Legacy Podcast:

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Avengers: Endgame is the twenty-second film from Marvel Studios, released in April 2019. It held the record for the highest grossing film in the history of cinema in 2019, until it lost the post again to avatar in 2021. Records aside, the film ended The Infinity Sagaand became the end of an era: the first generation of the MCU that started with the first Iron Man (2008).

The film was once again written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. In the midst of an epic cast, it was marked the last time we saw the original Six Avengers on screen: Robert Downey Jr; Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner and Chris Evans. Currently, the film is available here in Brazil on Disney+!

Read ALL ABOUT Avengers: Endgame!