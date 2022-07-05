“Obligation to contract’; Moraes and +6 pressure Rueda for ‘top’ signing at Santos

the defender Emiliano Velazquez is leaving saints after reaching an agreement with the board for the termination of the contract and will sign the termination contract this Tuesday (5). Some fans have commented on Rueda’s recent signings.

“Of the 10 signings in 2021, only Camacho, Zanocelo and Baptistão remained. Moraes, Boza, Jandrei, Tardelli, MGuilherme, Velázquez and Augusto left. Of these 7, which – really – collaborated with the team? That says a lot about Rueda’s football management,” said a profile of Santos fans.

Santos is still monitoring the market in search of some solutions for its squad. According to the latest information, a right-back is treated as a priority, as Madson and Auro should not stay for 2023. But Rueda is pressured to hire a top-notch player.

“Santos now has – at least – 400 thousand sheets reduced with Marcos Guilherme (about 250 thousand), Augusto (80 thousand), Matheus Moraes and Velázquez (180 thousand). Obligation to hire some “top” or “almost top” player, 2 reserves and 2 under-23s came out, time to reinforce the main squad well ”, he concluded.