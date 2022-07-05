Official: Intel “Raptor Lake-S” supports DDR-5600 and DDR4-3200 memories

Intel’s 13th Generation CPU Overview Leaked From Official Event

The 13th generation of Intel CPUs, Raptor Lake, arrives later this semester and more information about these CPUs continues to arrive. A presentation by Intel during the NAS Workshop in China revealed that the company’s next generation of CPUs will arrive with support for DDR5 and also DDR4, as it already happens with the current generation Alder Lake.

The biggest difference between the two generations is that the 13th Intel Core CPUs will support faster DDR5 memories natively, reaching 5600 MHzdifferent from 4800 MHz supported by Intel’s twelfth generation processors, in addition to support for DDR4-3200.

The information comes from a photo taken from an Intel presentation slide during the event which, although focused on NAS products, ended up revealing an overview of the entire Intel Raptor Lake platform.

Chipsets for Raptor Lake will not have additional PCIe 5.0

Intel Raptor Lake processors will offer 16 lanes of PCIe 5.0, in addition to 4 lanes of PCIe 4.0. The image does not mention whether the chipsets will have additional PCIe 5.0 lanes. Therefore, PCIe lanes controlled by CPUs (PCIe 5.0/4.0) would be split between GPU and storage that uses the connection.

Core i9-13900K processor not yet announced is for sale on the illegal market

The platform overview does not go into detail about some specifications, such as the number of cores and cache memories. In these cases, Intel only says they will be larger compared to current 12th-gen processors, as well as mentioning greater overclocking capability for memory and CPU.

Intel has already confirmed that the maximum core count for the 13th Gen Intel Core will be 24 cores (8P+16E) and 32 threads, likely an i9-13900. In addition, rumors indicate that Raptor Lake CPUs would be able to break the barrier imposed by the i9-12900KS at 5.5 GHz.

Another specification already confirmed is that Intel’s upcoming CPUs will be compatible with the current LGA1700 socket and 600 series chipset, but motherboard manufacturers will make new boards available on the market with the upcoming 700 series chipset for Raptor Lake, extracting more of these processors.

Intel is expected to launch the 13th generation of Intel Core processors in October, perhaps after the arrival of the first graphics cards of the first generation Intel Arc Alchemist here in the west, which should happen by the end of September, according to Intel itself.

Via: VideoCardz