Oswald Mosley’s ‘Peaky Blinders’ interpreter worked alongside Emilia Clarke in famous 2016 novel

The series “Peaky Blinders” introduced the public to the fascist Oswald Mosley. He was the founder of the British Union of Fascists being imprisoned in real history after the UBF was banned in 1940. The character was played by the actor Sam Claflinwho also appeared in the cast of a famous novel starring Emilia Clarke.

It’s about the movie”How I Was Before You”. It shows the story of a young woman named Louisa Clark. She is hired to take care of a quadriplegic boy who doesn’t usually get along with her caregivers very well.

However, both end up falling in love and live a beautiful love story. Released in Brazil on June 16, 2016, the film managed to obtain a rating of 7.4/10 on IMDb, a site that measures the popularity of a production through popular ratings.

Also starring actors Charles Dance, Vanessa Kirby, Matthew Lewis, Steve Peacocke among others.

“A girl forms an unlikely bond with a recently paralyzed man she is caring for. Together they live a beautiful romance that defies any social class.”

