Paramount+’s “Why Women Kill” Canceled

The series Why Women Kill was canceled by Paramount+ after two seasons. The cancellation came despite the show being renewed for a third season in December 2021. The series had its release in 2019, when the Paramount+ platform was still recognized as CBS All Access, with its second season airing between June and July. of 2021.

According to a spokesperson for Paramount+, they have decided not to continue production on the third season. “We would like to thank our partners at CBS Studios and Imagine Television Studios, wonderful creator and showrunner Marc Cherry, the incredible writers, cast and crew for two unforgettable seasons.“, says the spokesperson.

Trailer for season 1 of “Why Women Kill”. (Video: Playback/Youtube).

The series follows an anthology format, with the two seasons featuring entirely different casts and stories. The first season featured stories set in three different decades, specifically 1963, 1984, and 2019. Following the lives of three women who lived in the same Pasadena mansion throughout those decades and who dealt with infidelity in their marriages. The cast for that season included Ginnifer Goodwin, Lucy Liu, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Alexandra Daddario.

The second season, set only in 1949, chronicled a woman’s attempt to fit into society, finding her niche no matter the cost. The cast included Allison Tolman, Lana Parrilla, BK Cannon, Jordane Christie, season one’s Alexandra Daddario’s brother Matthew Daddario, Veronica Falcón and Nick Frost.

Why Women Kill was made by the creator of the series “Awaken Housewives,” Marc Cherry, who also served as executive producer and showrunner for the show. Brian Grazer of Imagine, Michael Hanel and Mindy Schulteis of Acme Productions, Marc Webb, Samie Kim Falvey, Francie Calfo and David Warren are also executive producers. The series was a co-production between CBS Studios and Imagine Television Studios.

Featured source: Why Women Kill Poster. Playback/Paramount+.