Petra Belas Artes and O2 Play present “Noitão Cronenberg”

Fans of the cult director David Cronenberg prepare your emotions: the next big night from the cinema Petra Fine Artsscheduled to Friday (07/08)a from 11:30 pmwill be entirely dedicated to the Canadian filmmaker, with the as yet unpublished Crimes Of The Futurea release MUBI and O2 Play, in a unique and exclusive exhibition in the city of São Paulo! A privilege that only Petra Belas Artes and O2 Play could offer.

Critically acclaimed in its world premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2022the long Crimes Of The Futurewhich opens in theaters on 7/14 and on MUBI on 7/29, brings together an all-star cast, headed by Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart. In the plot, humans adapt to a synthetic environment, with new transformations and mutations. With his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux), Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), a performance artist, publicly shows the metamorphosis of his organs into avant-garde performances.

With a program divided into three rooms, in all of them the opening session will be with Crimes Of The Futureand the following attractions look like this: Room 1 Crash: Strange Pleasures (1996) + a surprise film; room 2 Marks of Violence (2005) + surprise film; room 3 Gemini, Morbid Similarity + surprise movie.

– Crash: Strange Pleasureswhich won the Jury Prize at the 1996 Cannes Film Festival, stars James Spader, Holly Hunter, Rosanna Arquette and Elias Koteas, forming a quartet with very peculiar traits. They have in common symphorophilia, a type of sexual arousal that occurs in situations of tragedy or disaster, such as car accidents, for example, the specific fetish referred to in the film’s title. Mutilations and deep scars are part of almost pornographic sexual fantasies, in scenes never seen on the movie screen, and as only Cronenberg would be able to imagine. The surprise film, in the third and final session of Room 1, also mixes sex, mutilation and ecstasy.

– Marks of Violence is an adaptation of a comic written by John Wagner and illustrated by Vince Locke, originally published in 1997 by Press/Vertigo, of the DC Comics group. The story, set in a fictional town, revolves around a well-mannered man who becomes a local hero through an act of violence that will leave deep scars on the core of his family. In addition to the spectacular performance of the main couple, Viggo Mortensen and Maria Bellothe film features the unforgettable performance of William Hurt, which received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor, despite being in only one scene that lasted less than 10 minutes. In the United States, the film received the rigorous “R” rating, for its strong scenes of violence, nudity, language and, of course, for the torrid sex scenes between Viggo Mortensen and Maria Bello. The surprise film in Sala 2 revisits a more “roots” phase of Cronenberg.

– Gemini, Morbid Similarity bring the genius Jeremy Irons opposite himself, in a double role. In the story, he plays the Mantle brothers, both gynecologists and identical twins. They make the most of the fact that no one can tell them apart to share women and experiences, both inside and outside the workplace. In this case, the term “experiences” can have a scientific as well as a sexual connotation. Since teenagers, the two, clearly very intelligent, have already shown an early interest in surgery and the reproductive system of women. Vices, perversions, degradation, and unorthodox use of surgical instruments make this film one of the most authentic and incredible works of the director, also known as the “king of oddities”. The surprise film in Room 3 rescues a more radical Cronenberg, in one of his essential “cults”.

Schedule

ROOM 1 – Villa-Lobos:

– Crimes of the Future (107 min);

– Crash: Strange Pleasures (crash);

– surprise movie (87 min)

– Crimes of the Future (107 min); – Crash: Strange Pleasures (crash); – surprise movie (87 min) ROOM 2 – Leon Cakoff:

– Crimes of the Future (107 min);

–Marks of Violence (A History of Violence)

– surprise movie (91 min)

– Crimes of the Future (107 min); –Marks of Violence (A History of Violence) – surprise movie (91 min) ROOM 3 – Rubens Ewald Filho:

– Crimes of the Future (107 min);

– Gemini – Morbid Similarity (dead ringers) (116 min);

– surprise movie (103 min)

Service

Cine Petra Fine Arts – Cronenberg Night

When: Friday, July 08, 2022

Night Ticket Price: BRL 40.00/BRL 20.00

Where: Rua da Consolação, 2423 – Consolação

I have a degree in Information Systems, and I love cinema, television and theater. I work, read a lot, study, go to cinemas, parks and run (exceeded the personal goal of 21km), and still I watch series, movies and read books and write about them for over 10 years… Yes, I don’t even know how I manage to organize my schedule in the midst of so much nerdiness. Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/DanArtimos

twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DanArtimos —

Related