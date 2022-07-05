Pikachu is targeted by a Japanese team; decision is in the player’s hands | strength

Yago Pikachu can leave the Strength and go to Japanese football. The Lion’s top scorer in the season became the target of Shimizu S-Pulse-JAP, whose coach is Brazilian Zé Ricardo. The information was first published by journalist Jorge Nicola and confirmed by ge .

The Japanese club would be willing to pay the player’s fine, which is around US$ 1 million (R$ 5.3 million). With that, the decision is in the player’s hands..

The Japanese team is willing to buy the athlete. With that, he would pay the amount of the rescission fine. In this way, the Ceará club cannot prevent the negotiation, and the decision is left only with the athlete.

1 of 3 Pikachu celebrates a goal for Fortaleza — Photo: Thiago Gadelha/SVM Pikachu celebrates a goal for Fortaleza — Photo: Thiago Gadelha/SVM

– We were approached by the player’s agent last night, who said that a proposal came from Shimizu S-Pulse from Japan, and that the Asian club would be willing to pay the contractual termination penalty. So, yesterday, we met with the athlete, we talked, we proposed a new salary increase, contract extension, because we understand that he is an important part of our project. Now, everything depends on him – said the vice president of Fortaleza, Alex Santiago, to Diário do Nordeste.

Pikachu was not among the holders in the defeat to Coritiba, in the last round of Serie A, but entered the field at halftime. There are 17 goals scored and eight assists distributed in the season in 41 games. Pikachu is the highlight of Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s team, which won the state championship, Nordestão and is in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores.

In June 2022, the Fortaleza player commented on being targeted by other teams outside the country, but assured not to think about it at the moment. He also claimed to have had the opportunity to leave Leão in January, but preferred to stay, even claiming the great relationship with all the club’s employees.

– I always make it clear, in all the clubs I go to, I want to leave something marked, I want to make history, as it was at Paysandu and Vasco. I feel comfortable here. If the guy comes and wants to pay the fine, we can’t do anything – joked, at the time.