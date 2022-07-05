pivot wing is intubated and is in serious condition after accident

Survivor of a car accident last Saturday (2), Maurício César Zulpo Mazzali, team player under-20 basketball player at Palmeiras, remains in a serious condition at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Hospital de Clínicas (HC) at Unicamp, in Campinas (SP).

The press office of Unicamp HC informed the UOL Esporte that the young man is intubated and the situation remains serious, according to the latest medical bulletin, published at 4 pm today.

Mauritius Caesar Zulpo Mazzali was in the car with four other people. The accident left three victims: João Vitor Camargo Battagin, João Paulo Souza Massagardi and Luiz Felipe Atique Branco, all 22 years old. The latter was rescued, but did not survive his injuries.

William padovani pozzanithe other survivor, was taken to Santa Casa de Valinhos, in serious condition, but the hospital did not disclose details of the health status until the publication of the report.

According to information from TV Globo, the car with the five people overturned last Saturday morning, at Km 8 of the Magalhães Teixeira Ring Road (SP-083), at the Valinhos (SP) interchange.

Palmeiras regretted the accident involving their under-20 forward. “We deeply regret the accident involving Maurício Mazzali, athlete of our Under-20 basketball team, and four other young people in the interior of SP. We wish strength and the best vibes to the families of Maurício and Guilherme Pozzani, hospitalized in serious condition.”

On social media, Colégio Vicentinos de Jundiaí released a note lamenting the deaths of João Paulo Souza Massagardi and Luiz Felipe Atique Branco, who were students of the unit.

“São Vicente de Paulo College – Jundiaí is mourning the death of dear former students Luiz Felipe Atique Branco and João Paulo Souza Massagardi, who passed away yesterday [sábado], victims of a rollover. The Board, the faculty and all SAVI employees feel the loss of such brilliant young people. We ask God, in his infinite grace and mercy, to comfort the family and welcome Luiz Felipe and João Paulo into his arms. Our sincere condolences to family and friends.”