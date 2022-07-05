Plebiscite in September to decide whether or not Chileans want a new Constitution | World

In a speech on TV, Boric said that the world is now following in Chile’s footsteps. “From now on, it will be two months of broad talk about our future. The conversation is open. In this new draft constitution there are changes and updates and also many elements of continuity with our republican and democratic tradition. Regardless of the options of each group or person, we are able to install a conversation free of falsehoods and misinformation. The world is watching us.”