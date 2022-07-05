President of European giant gives indications about possible hiring of Raphinha: “He wants to come”

Since his debut in the English elite, last season, the Brazilian Raphinha has consolidated himself not only as the main highlight of Leeds United, but also as one of the main names of the competition in general. The player always leads the main offensive aspects of the team.

This even earned him his first call-up to the Selection. Since then, the player has consolidated himself quickly and has played in 7 games for Brazil, having soon fallen into the graces of the fans, leaving these duels with three goals scored.

And this performance of Raphinha has been drawing the attention of some of the biggest clubs in European football, with Chelsea being the main interested in his signing, having already reached an agreement to buy him from Leeds.

However, according to the journalist Gerard Romero, Raphinha’s big ‘dream’ for next season continues to be to wear the Barcelona shirt, with whom he already has a verbal agreement.

Laporta talks about negotiation with Raphinha

And, according to the president of Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, Raphinha’s desire is in fact to play for Barcelona, ​​with Chelsea, despite the agreement with Leeds, not having the athlete’s approval to finalize the transaction:

Raphinha wants to come to Barcelona. We have communication and we speak with Leeds. What there is is that other clubs that want it and are making their proposals.

It is worth mentioning that last week, the portal 24 hour transfer ‘spiked’ an agreement between Barça and Leeds for the purchase of the athlete, however, so far, nothing has been officially confirmed.

