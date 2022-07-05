Putellas tears knee ligament and misses Spain at Eurocup | international football

Current best player in the world by Fifa and Gold ballAlexia Putellas is out of the 2022 Women’s Euro Cup. The 28-year-old Spanish midfielder tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee in training in Spain on Tuesday and should take a few months to recover.
The injury comes three days before Spain’s Euro debut. The team faces Finland this Friday, in Group B of the competition, in Milton Keynes, England. Germany and Denmark are in the same bracket.
- Best in the world of ge: Putellas is the winner in 2021/22
Alexia Putellas, before carrying out tests that found the rupture of the ligament in her left knee
Putellas was the great attraction of the Euro and hope for Spain to win its first major title in women’s football. The selection is only going to its fourth participation in the continental tournament and, before, it had reached the maximum of the semifinals.
With 34 goals and 19 assists this season, Alexia was spanish champion and the Queen’s Cup with Barcelona, but Champions League runner-up after defeat to Lyon in the decision.
A good campaign in the Eurocup could earn the midfielder a new crown in the individual awards of the season. Putellas was the winner in the election promoted by gewhich followed the best of 2021/22 in women’s football.
The Women’s Euro starts this Wednesday, with the match between hosts England and Austria. The Netherlands are the defending champions, and Germany, with eight titles, is the biggest winner of the tournament, which began in 1984.
Alexia Putellas, on crutches, after carrying out tests that confirmed the rupture of knee ligaments: Spain midfielder is out of Eurocup – Photo: Reproduction/RFEF