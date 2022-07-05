‘Queen of Cryptocurrencies’ is hidden on yacht in the Mediterranean







Ruja Ignatova, 42, is accused of stealing more than R$ 18 billion in a financial pyramid scheme with cryptocurrencies Photo: Playback/Twitter

The disappearance of ‘Queen of Cryptocurrencies‘, a Bulgarian Ruja IgnatovaThe 42-year-old, who is accused of stealing £3.3bn (over R$18bn) in a cryptocurrency pyramid financial scheme, is about to come to an end. According to the German newspaper BildRuja would be on a luxury yacht in the Mediterranean Sea, 22 km off the coast, a place where no country has jurisdiction and cannot be arrested.

The scammer would also have changed her appearance with plastic surgery on her nose, jaw, cheeks and lips, lost weight and dyed her hair blonde. Last week, the FBIthe US federal police, included Ruja in the agency’s list of the ten most wanted criminals, being the only woman in the group, and released a reward offer in the amount of US$ 100 thousand (equivalent to R$ 532.9 million) for any information leading to Ruja’s arrest.

roar disappeared in 2017 with the money he got from victims who invested in the OneCoin cryptocurrency. The scale and audacity of the crime committed by the Bulgarian is matched only by the Ponzi scheme of Bernie Madoff. At the time, she was already being hunted by international crime-fighting agencies when she disappeared after landing at the airport in Athens, Greece.