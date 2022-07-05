Revealed who added the “Theory of Thanus” in video with Marvel heroes

In 2019, right after the premiere of Avengers: Endgamea theory among fans has emerged about what would happen if Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) shrink and get in Thanos’ ass (Josh Brolin), and then grow to its giant size.

After a long time being ignored by the Marvelthe hilarious theory about one of the ways to defeat Thanos gained attention in the Avengers: Quantum Encountera mini-film starring Ant-Man and the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly). In the video Scott Lang says:

“Let me talk about the elephant in the room. There’s a lot of talk going around asking why I didn’t cower, go in and uh…kill Thanos in a really creative way. First of all: disgusting. Second, it’s much more complicated than that. Allow me to explain…”

Before he can begin his explanation, Hope van Dyne interjects: “If only we had time!” Check out the video below:

The mini-film is part of a Disney Wish cruise ship tour. The video also features Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), Captain America (Anthony Mackie) and Ultron (Ross Marquand).

In an interview with Fandom, Danny HandkeSenior Creative Director at Walt Disney Imagineering, revealed that the idea for the video came from Kevin Feige and Michael Waldron.

“At [Walt Disney] Imagineering, we write the scripts for our show, and then Marvel brings in a writer to help us improve and polish the dialogue. And so came Michael Waldron. [O presidente da Marvel Studios] Kevin [Feige] brought in Michael to help us improve our script, and he added that joke.”

Feige is a film producer and president of marvel studioswhile Waldron is known for being the series writer Loki and from the movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Handke continued:

“As this is one of Scott Lang’s first speeches, he’s kind of awkward at the beginning of the show. He’s never spoken like an Avenger to a live audience before. And then [Waldron] put this joke in there because this nervousness kind of comes across as [Scott] trying to explain, ‘Okay, okay, let’s get down to business. Let’s clear this up. Yes, everyone thinks about it. Is not true'”.

Although the joke about the “Thanus Theory” was scripted by Waldron, it was tweaked by Rudd. Handke said:

“Paul said, ‘Oh yeah, I know about the meme.’ He did it his way, because he’s a genius at improvisation. His delivery is right. I’m so glad this has become what everyone is talking about. I did not expect it!”.

what happens in Avengers: Quantum Encounter It’s not canon in the MCU. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania debut on the day February 17th of 2023.

