Ribeirão has more than 600 vacancies in free qualification courses

The Technological Training Foundation of Ribeirão Preto (Funtec) has more than 600 vacancies open for free professional qualification courses. Applications can be made online or in person at the foundation’s headquarters in the city center.
The vacancies are distributed in 24 courses with a duration of approximately three months. Classes are face-to-face, given twice a week, in the morning or at night. The expected start date is August 2022.
To attend classes you must be over 16 years old, complete elementary school, complete vaccination against Covid-19, proof of schooling and residence and identity document.
Selection is made in order of enrollment date and/or socioeconomic and professional analysis, and classes will only start when vacancies are filled.
courses
-Oratory
-Improvement in Portuguese Language
– Improvement in Mathematics
-Marketing and Digital Business
– Basic Informatics
-Computers for Seniors
-2D Game Programming
-Information and communication technology
-Web site
-English (basic I and II)
-Spanish (basic I and II)
-Human Resources
-Personal department
– Tax Writing
-Logistics
-Financial Education for Entrepreneurs
– Elderly Caregiver
-Concierge and Reception
– Inclusive Education in School and Business Context
– Waiter Assistant
-Room maid
-Child Caregiver
SERVICE
More than 600 vacancies in free courses at Funtec
When: Expected start from August
Where: Funtec, Rua Álvares Cabral, nº 629 – Centro – RIbeirão Preto
Opening hours: Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 5 pm.
Information: (16) 3931-5400
