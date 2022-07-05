Richarlison and Gabriel Jesus live opposite moments in transfers – 04/07/2022

Striker Gabriel Jesus was officially introduced by Arsenal on Monday (4). After five and a half years with Manchester City, the former Palmeiras striker now has a new chance in English football, after losing space in Guardiola’s team.

Signed for 52.3 million euros until June 2027, Gabriel Jesus arrives as the main name of the team of Spanish coach Mikel Arteta, who lost his two strikers last season: Aubameyang (who left for Barcelona earlier this year) and Lacazette (who has now returned to Lyon).

But Gabriel Jesus leaves a top team, the current English champion and that will again fight for the Champions League title, to a team that is currently in the second tier, which is out of the Champions League and has not been in the G4 of the Championship for 6 seasons. English.

For City, Gabriel Jesus played 236 games (151 as a starter), scored 95 goals (60 in the Premier League and 15 in the Champions League). There, since 2017, he won 4 English titles, 1 FA Cup, 4 English League Cups and 2 English Supercups. There were 11 titles, good moments (which took him to the 2018 World Cup and probably to the 2022).

But the reality of Gabriel Jesus will be very different now. The striker arrives at Arsenal to be the team’s goalkeeper. The main name of the team. The player to try to take the team back to the Champions League after 7 years, and who knows, to win a title in the 2022/23 season. Something unlikely, despite the English team betting almost 290 million reais on it.

another reality

On the other hand, Richarlison, also 25, is experiencing an opposite moment after switching clubs in England for the 2022/23 season. Unlike Gabriel Jesus, Richarlison came to English football from the bottom, without the same expectations as the former Palmeirense. Pigeon started at modest Watford and did very well in the 2017/18 season.

Bought for 12.4 million euros from Fluminense in June 2017, the striker gained in value after his first season in the Premier League and was sold to Everton for 39.2 million euros in June 2018. At the new club, Richarlison became idol, scored 53 goals in 153 games (43 in the Premier League).

Last season, he was one of the rare highlights of the team that escaped relegation in the final rounds. Still, he ended the season valued and ended up being bought by Tottenham, who will play in the 2022/23 Champions League, for 58 million euros, 5.7 million more than Gabriel Jesus.

Richarlison goes to the 3rd most valuable team today in England, behind only Manchester City and Liverpool. He goes to a strong team, with a chance to fight for the title in the English cups and for good placements, both in the Premier League and in the Champions League. In addition, he will be coached by Italian Antonio Conte and will be able to play alongside Harry Kane and Son, who are having a great time.

While Richarlison is on the rise in England, Gabriel Jesus will have a new opportunity in a big team, but without so much strength or prestige.

