Samsung will offer free technology and games courses in July

This Monday (4th), the Samsung announced the full lineup of the Samsung Ocean technology training and innovation programwhich will take place between July 5th and 29th, 2022. 30 activities will be offered on prototyping, artificial intelligence, games among other topics, which are divided into online and face-to-face format in Manaus.

One of the highlights of the July program is prototyping, addressed through the course “No-code prototyping of digital solutions“, which takes place between the 11th and 13th of July, from 7 pm to 9 pm. Among other highlights, topics such as artificial intelligence and games will also be addressed.

For example, students enrolled in the activities will be able to participate in online classes on 2D game development using the Unity system, in addition to other courses in the area. Manaus residents can enroll in face-to-face courses such as “Internet of Things Lab with Arduino“, “Electronics for Digital Fabrication“, among others, on the Ocean campus at the State University of Amazonas.

Samsung Ocean Campus at the State University of Amazonas, in Manaus.Source: Samsung

free programming

“Ocean’s programming has been developed for people with the most diverse degrees of knowledge, presenting content that ranges from the introduction to the deepening of topics such as games, prototyping, programming and much more”, said the senior innovation manager in the area of research and development at Samsung, Eduardo Conejo.

According to the South Korean company, all Samsung Ocean activities will be offered free of charge to the online public and to residents of Manaus – including certificates will be made available at the end of participation in the courses. Registration can be made on the official website of the training program or through the Samsung Ocean app available on the Google Play Store.

Check out the Samsung Ocean July schedule

05/07

– Digital Fabrication Trail: IoT communication using ESP with Processing visual interface (Part 1)*

– Bixby Trail: Virtual Voice Assistant in Bixby – Bringing Intelligence to the Interface

06/07

– Digital Fabrication Track: Electronics for Digital Fabrication (Part 2)*

– IoT Trail: Introduction to IoT

07/07

– Digital Fabrication Trail: IoT Communication using ESP with Processing visual interface (Part 2)*

– IoT Trail: IoT Lab with Arduino

07/11

– Digital Fabrication Track: Electronics for Digital Fabrication (Part 3)*

– Prototyping Trail: No-code prototyping of digital solutions (Part 1)

07/12

– Digital Fabrication Trail: IoT Communication using ESP with Processing visual interface (Part 3)*

– IoT Trail: Introduction to the Internet of Things*

– Backend Track: Backend with NodeJs and Express (Part 1)

– Prototyping Trail: No-code prototyping of digital solutions (Part 2)

07/13

– IoT Trail: IoT Lab with Arduino*

– Prototyping Trail: No-code prototyping of digital solutions (Part 3)

07/14

– Backend Track: Backend with NodeJs and Express (Part 2)

– IoT Trail: Cloud IoT*

07/19

– Backend Trail: Backend and Database Lab with MongoDB

– Artificial Intelligence Trail: Web Dashboard Development in StreamLit and Python

– IoT Trail: Introduction to IoT

07/20

– IoT Trail: IoT Lab with Arduino

07/21

– Backend Trail: Integrating backend services in the cloud

– UX Trail: Design Thinking – Concepts and Practice

07/22

– Programming Trail: Building a complete web application with Python (Part 1)

07/25

– Programming Trail: Building a complete web application with Python (Part 2)

07/26

– Games Trail: Creating 2D Games with Unity (Part 1)

– Programming Trail: Building a complete web application with Python (Part 3)

07/27

– Programming Trail: Building a Complete Web Application with Python Part 4)

07/28

– Games Trail: Creating 2D Games with Unity (Part 2)

– Programming Trail: Building a complete web application with Python (Part 5)

07/29

– Programming Trail: Building a Complete Web Application with Python (Part 6)