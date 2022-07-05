Santos plans to terminate Emiliano Velázquez’s contract

Santos agreed to amicably terminate Emiliano Velázquez’s contract. The Uruguayan defender asked to bring forward the end of the valid contract until December 31, 2022 and was granted.

The Management Committee has already approved the departure by mutual agreement and the matter is in the legal department for final details. The farewell of the 28-year-old athlete should be formalized later this week. He will not be available against Deportivo Táchira on Wednesday (6) after starting against Flamengo last Saturday.

O UOL Esporte found that Velázquez has yet to settle with any club. He was dissatisfied with the lack of sequence in the Santos team. The last straw was traveling to Venezuela and not playing in the mixed team against Táchira last week.

Santos, on the other hand, had no interest in the renewal of Emiliano Velázquez for 2023. His contract had a clause of permanence under the payment of millionaire gloves in installments. In addition, the defender received a considerable salary and occupied a foreign position.

Without Velázquez and with Robson on loan at Boavista (POR), Santos should reinstate Alex, who is back after loan to Famalicão. The other options are Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann, Kaiky and Luiz Felipe.