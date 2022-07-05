After Norwegian fisherman Roman Fedorstov shared a photo of the animal on his Instagram profile and surprised his followers, the search for information about the curious Frankenstein fish increased. He is also known as a ghost shark, and has attracted attention on social media in the last week.

With a gelatinous appearance, large eyes and lines along the body, the species has a shape that resembles a shark. Its scientific name is Hydrolagus troll. Rare, hardly seen by humans. The habitat of this animal is in the deepest areas of the ocean, up to 2,500 meters.

According to biologist Beatriz Rochitti Boza, told Vida de Bicho, the fish was described in 2002 by Didier and Séret, but due to its rarity, the first images only came 14 years later, in 2016. The animal is found in the southwest Pacific, especially near Australia.

