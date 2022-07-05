see how to get yours

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

INSS pays benefits for THREE groups this Tuesday: see if you receive

The home-office work format has fallen in the taste of workers and also of Brazilian companies. Therefore, we have selected some vacancies in the various professional fields to help you, the reader, to conquer an opportunity.

There are many job opportunities in the areas of care, technology, telemedicine, digital marketing and administration. Among the companies that are offering them, we can announce that there are vacancies at Ânima, Beneficência Portuguesa and Cognizant. Do you already know any of them?

See now how to apply for more than 360 vacancies available throughout the national territory for you who, in addition to the various advantages, also seek geographic freedom. Check out!

Opportunities to work in the home office format are easy to find. On social networks such as LinkedIn, candidates for this type of job can filter opportunities and check job offers. remote work that do not require any displacement on the part of the worker.

Other job-oriented sites such as “vagas.com” and “Catho” also offer vacancies in the same way and very easily. Companies are increasingly providing remote job offers, in the same way that many candidates already prefer the home office as a way to reduce spending time and money on commuting. Therefore, this format has advantages for both sides: employer and employee.

At the company Ânima, in the education sector, there are more than 10 remote job openings. The vacancies are for the positions of administrative assistant, supervisory assistant, academic regulation assistant, team leader, senior finance analyst, marketing analyst and professor of dentistry. The company offers some benefits to those selected. Subscriptions are free.

Cognizant, on the other hand, offers 30 opportunities for the service agent position. Contractors will help Google Ads customers resolve queries via email, phone or chat.

The company Beneficência Portuguesa of São Paulo offers vacancies for doctors to work with telemedicine, however here only 10 vacancies are offered. The workload is at least ten hours per week. All selection processes have free and online registration, check it out here.

Image: Syda Productions / Shutterstock.com