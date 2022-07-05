Shining (Season 1, 2022, Apple TV+)

illuminated (Shining Girls in the original) is a thriller series from Apple TV+; the production is an adaptation of the eponymous novel by Lauren Beukes.

The series has Silka Luis (Strange Angel) as showrunnershe also serves as screenwriter alongside Beukes and producer along with Elisabeth Moss (The Invisible Man) and Leonardo DiCaprio. in the direction are Daina ReidMoss and Michelle MacLaren. The main cast features Moss in the lead role, Wagner Moura, Jamie Bell and Phillipa Soo.

Season 1 is now available in the service catalog streaming.

SYNOPSIS

Kirby (Elisabeth Moss) is a young woman with a promising future living in Chicago in the 1980s. One day, she is attacked by harper (Jamie Bell), a mysterious man blamed for the disappearance and death of countless women. Unlike the other victims, Kirby survives and decides to hunt him down. In the search for answers, she receives help from Dan (Wagner Moura), a journalist trying to unravel the mystery behind the deaths of Harper’s other victims.

ANALYSIS

It is commendable when a series that proposes to have different concepts manages to stay true to itself. Apple TV+ Illuminated is one of those rare cases, we are not bombarded by numerous explanations at its beginning, let alone at its end. In fact, little by little, the puzzles are being assembled and questions are being answered, but really, the explanations don’t matter because we are absorbed in a fascinating story.

In the first impressions text of the series, I commented on the formula serial killer in cinematographic productions and how this is reinterpreted in Illuminadas. It turns out that the production not only reinterprets but is smart enough to bring new meanings. Kirby manages to stop a time-traveling assassin and upon realizing that she is no longer a victim, she stops running and starts looking for him.

It’s in some ways a relief, Shining is entirely tense with Kirby and Dan trying to figure out who the killer is and who will be the next victim, literally, a race against time. The chase game is succinct and interesting, even more so because as a spectator we have access to the killer. In some episodes, we see Harper’s past and his fearful pose is fading, he looks more like a host who has had access to an indecipherable power.

On the other hand, Kirby becomes more astute as she understands her chaotic reality, and here it is necessary to highlight the incredible work of Elisabeth Moss who manages to pierce all the confused and later, lucid feelings of her character. In this way, it is also necessary to talk about Dan, an extremely atypical character to be the hero, but he is the one who discovers the final key to the mystery that leads to the murderer – Wagner Moura delivers an extremely empathetic performance.

In this sense, Iluminadas is a series to be enjoyed, its uniqueness lies in the power of its narrative. From complex subjects such as femicide and alcoholism gaining a simple highlight to the construction of relationships between the characters and concepts such as time travel being explored. Consequently, the first season of Illuminated guarantees itself as a closed arc and a continuation may de-characterize its essence. After all, sometimes the reflections that accompany the questions are enough to deliver a great production.

VERDICT

With a closed ending, illuminatedgives Apple TV+, is one of the best series so far this year. A script that has the courage to dispense with great explanations and twists and thus guarantees an excellent story. In addition, the direction hits an extremely immersive tone in each scene.

our note

5.0 / 5.0

Watch the subtitled trailer:

illuminated is now available in the catalog Apple TV+.

