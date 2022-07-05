Startup seeks to raise BRL 1.3 million and avoid food waste

On the last 5th, Food To Save opened an equity crowdfunding round to raise money and invest in the fight against food waste. The expected collection is R$ 1.3 million via CapTable, which in Brazil is the largest platform for investing in startups.

Also read: Startup Kultivi provides free language courses for Brazilians

Food To Save was created in 2021, with the aim of selling food bags in São Paulo. Products that are close to expiration date or with small imperfections that allow consumption are added to the bags, and discounts for these items reach up to 70%.

Since it was created, the company has already generated around R$ 1.8 million. And there have been many benefits since its launch, as the startup alone generated almost R$ 1 million in revenue, and avoided the waste of 150 tons of food. Rei do Mate, Pizza Hut, Dengo Chocolates, Bella Paulista and Duckbill are some of the company’s partners.

“We are always attentive to market movements and the so-called windows of opportunity. At this moment, for example, we started the operation in a new market and we intend to move quickly in the main capitals of the country”, explains Fernando Henrique, COO of Food To Save.

Fundraising in the round is essential for the company to invest in national expansion, in technology and in increasing the team. According to Henrique, the company’s objective is to lead the community to sustainable consumption, avoiding waste and causing less damage to the environment.

According to the startup’s CEO, Lucas Infante, the population changed its consumption profile during the pandemic, and is currently more aware of food waste. Therefore, the company seeks expansion to states such as Paraná and Minas Gerais, reaching the goal of 500 tons of food saved by the end of the year.