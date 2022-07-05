Steve Carell ‘Can’t Wait’ To Reunite With John Krasinski For New Movie

Old one The office co-stars John Krasinski and Steve Carell are getting together to work on a new project. Krasinski must drive ifan upcoming film in the works at Paramount, slated for a 2023 release. Carell will star in a lead role alongside co-star Ryan Reynolds, and given all the talent involved, we can be sure this film will garner a lot of interest when it arrives next year. .

Perhaps Carell is anticipating this project more than anyone else. Talking to entertainment tonight to promote his new film, the animation Minions: The Rise of GruCarell was asked about meeting with Krasinski to if. The actor says production will begin very soon and that he is “anticipating” returning with Krasinski to create something new. He also jokes that he will push Krasinski to his limit. As Carell says:

“Well, I haven’t started working on the movie with him yet, but I can’t wait. I’ll make it work for it. I can be one of those meticulous actors who doesn’t leave my trailer. Yes, you think you hired someone who is a friend, but you got it wrong!

The Office Stars Gather

news from if being done first was reported in January. Alongside Steve Carell and Ryan Reynolds, the film will also star Alan Kim, Cailey Fleming, Louis Gossett Jr., Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Fiona Shaw. No details have been revealed about the plot, but it is said to come from an original idea by Krasinski, who is writing and directing. Krasinski will also produce via Sunday Night with partners Allyson Seeger and Andrew Form, as well as Ryan Reynolds via Maximum Effort and George Dewey.

While John Krasinski is well known for his acting after rising to fame in The office, he was also lucky in the director’s chair. He co-wrote and directed the acclaimed horror film a quiet place in which he also co-starred with real-life wife Emily Blunt. He would direct the sequel to that film as well. A Quiet Place Part II release in 2020. Krasinski still continues to act and even had a cameo in the hit movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

In recent years, Carell has had memorable roles in other shows like The Morning Show and Space Force. He will soon appear in the limited series FX on Hulu The patient arriving in August. In recent years, Carell has also appeared in films such as Beautiful boy, vice, Welcome to Marwenand Irresistible. your new movie Minions: The Rise of Gru just debuted in theaters with immense success.

Minions: The Rise of Gru now it’s playing in theaters. if It still doesn’t have an official release date.