Stray ranks first as the most wanted game on Steam; position belonged to The Day Before

Controversies over the development of The Day Before made it less desirable

It seems players are more looking forward to a game of cat than a game of survival in a post-apocalyptic world full of zombies. According to Steam, Stray, a title that arrives for PC and PlayStation on the 19th, is the most desired game on Valve’s platform.

With that, The Day Before dropped to second position. Stray was already among the most desired games on Steam, but after the controversies the survival title’s development has been embroiled in, it seems the desire to play it has waned.

Stray brings a different proposal. Usually games with pussies like that end up being low-budget independent productions and usually don’t get much attention. The title developed by BlueTwelve Studio and distributed by Annapurna Interactive, tells the story of a stray cat in a cyberpunk-style city.

Stray is a third-person feline adventure game set in the detailed neon-lit alleyways of a decaying cybercity and the dark environments of its underworld. Roam the upper and lower surroundings, defend against unexpected threats and solve the mysteries of this hostile place inhabited by nothing but peaceful droids and dangerous creatures. – Steam

The trailers and images show us a beautiful game with realistic graphics and yes, it was developed by an independent studio, but it is part of the indie games sponsored by Annapurna Interactive, a major publisher of independent titles. While beautiful, the hardware requirements are somewhat light.

– Continues after advertising –

Steam’s Most Wanted Game, The Day Before Uses Help From Unpaid Volunteers

System Requirements – Stray

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-2550K | AMD FX-8350

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti 2 GB | AMD Radeon R7 360 2GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 10 GB available space

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 | AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 3 GB | AMD Radeon R9 290X 4GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 10 GB available space

Stray arrives on July 19th for PC (Steam), PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. There is no mention of Xbox or Switch versions. The game is on sale on Steam until the day of its release, costing R$ 57.41.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: Gamesradar