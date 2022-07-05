Striker tests positive for COVID-19 and lacks Galo against Emelec for Libertadores

Galo faces Emelec this Tuesday seeking a spot in the quarterfinals

This Monday, the Atlético-MG used his social networks to inform that striker Ademir tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the team in the return match of the round of 16 of the CONMEBOL Libertadoresagainst Emelec, with transmission by ESPN on Star+. This Tuesday’s match is scheduled for 19:15 (Brasília time), at Mineirão.

The number 19 was the author of Atletico’s goal in the first leg, held in Guayaquil and which ended in 1-1 draw, leaving the spot in the next phase of the continental competition open. Still in that match, midfielder Allan was expelled by an elbow and standout Hulk missed a penalty, in the final stretch.

With the Galo shirt in the 2022 Libertadores, the 27-year-old was present in all seven of the team’s games, starting in four of them. So far, the striker has scored two goals in the tournament.

Thus, coach Antonio Mohamed won another absence for the decisive duel. In addition to not being able to count on Allan, suspended for the red card received, and with the steering wheel Jair, who is recovering from injury, Ademir took the test this Monday and didn’t even train with the rest of the squad.

Newly signed Alan Kardec, Jemerson, Pedrinho and Pavón will only be able to debut for the Minas Gerais team after the opening of the CBF transfer window on July 18.