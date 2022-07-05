SYFY opens five films in July

Advertising

July on SYFY will be lively! The channel planned the premiere of five new films in its programming schedule, starting with ‘Fé Corrompida’, on 07/08, at 10:30 pm. After tragic family circumstances, a former military chaplain, Toller (Ethan Hawke), is given the opportunity of a fresh start as a minister in a small historic church. Tortured by the loss of his family, he struggles with his faith and is further challenged when a young couple, Mary (Amanda Seyfried) and her husband, a radical environmentalist, turn to him for guidance. Consumed by thoughts that the world is in danger, Toller embarks on a perilous task with the hope that he can finally restore the faith and purpose he longs for.

On the 15/07, at 22:30, it’s the turn of ‘Deadly Race: Anarchy’. Special ops specialist Connor Gibson (Zach McGowan) infiltrates a maximum security prison to take down a legendary driver named Frankenstein in a violent and brutal car race. The following week, on 07/22, also at 10:30 pm, the channel premieres ‘País da Violence’. The small town of Salem, Massachusetts, is plunged into unprecedented chaos when an anonymous hacker begins to reveal the secrets of thousands of people. The plot is guided by the story of Lily (Odessa Young), Sarah (Suki Waterhouse), Bex (Hari Nef) and Em (Abra), four middle-class teenagers whose routine boils down, in principle, to parties, school, internet and dating. Everything changes when the anonymous invades the phones of the entire community, exposing the residents’ personal information.

On 7/29, 12:30 am, in ‘Discovering Life’, Nick’s girlfriend (Joe Thomas) ends the relationship and he has a colossal nervous breakdown in front of the entire university. To save him, his best friend Shane (Hammed Animashaun) has a perfect solution: three days at an epic music festival. The following day (29), at 10:30 pm, to finish the month’s premieres, ‘The Empire (of Besteirol) Counterattacks: Reboot’, arrives at Studio Universal. In the plot, when Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Kevin Smith) find out that a movie will be made based on a comic book magazine, from which they served as inspiration, they decide to go to Hollywood to prevent the production from moving forward. On the way, they discover that maybe Jay has a daughter, until then unknown.

*Check the indicative rating.