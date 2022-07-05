The great challenge for retailers: humanization

Along with the arrival and development of technologies focused on work, there are also changes in the Consumption habits of customers, which forces retailers to be constantly seeking to reinvent themselves. Bearing this in mind, it is of the curiosity of many to identify the moment retail is currently going through.

In an overview, the businesstoday, has followed the behavior trends presented by its customers, in a way that is well aligned with technology, which was characterized by the recent proportion taken by the e-commerce in the world of shopping and consumption habits.

Having a debate about the entire path taken is to discuss the central point of operations: the customer. And it was with this in mind that Soul Trade Marketing promoted the lecture “Humanized experience for the shopper in the digital environment”, which was attended by Cibele Fisher Mendonca, CEO of Journey Consultoria em CX; Maria Emilia Velloso, recognized as Popai’s Personality of the Year; Tania Zahar, who serves as Trade Design’s CEO; Tatiana Thomaz, CEO of Shopper Centric and Jacques Meir, Executive Director of Knowledge at Grupo Padrão.

“Retail has basically learned that the equation for success is trying to reconcile humanity with technology, in order to make the customer have more and more organic experiences”, says Jacques Meir.

Emilia Velloso thinks that the way to find the much-sought-after humanization lies in brands seeing this process as something beyond “closing the account”. “I worked at Amazon and I understand the success there. There is a humanized relationship in brands that think beyond the simple account. That’s because they know what to ask and when to ask with technology. They know how to advertise too: some data even endorses that there is 30% more sales when the product page displays videos beyond just a photo”, she explains.

Brazilians are demanding

The data to reach the customer is very valuable, however, this alone is not enough: it is necessary to carry out a technology training, that is, to train the artificial intelligences that work in large and small e-commerces.

“You need to think of ways to evolve your technology literacy and access to your page. In the end, it is not only necessary to know what the customer wants, but also train the machines to humanize this service throughout the journey, so that they ask the right questions and at the right times as well”, argues Tania.

This idea is shared by Tatiana. At Shopper, Tatiana reinforces the importance of implementing filters and placing them as valuable solutions for the consumer’s journey.

“Friction-free experience doesn’t exist, it only happens if we don’t know the customers, because the “now customer” wants us to be available to consumers 24 hours a day, every day of the week. But to work on this experience we need data to understand, for example, that the consumer is very focused on personalization”, shares the executive.

Today’s consumer is demanding, requires customization and an experience that is pleasant enough to convince them to buy from that brand again.

“A survey by Salesforce has already shown that 89% of Brazilians think that the shopping experience is as or more important than the product, which is a very high number and demands that the store is almost like an amusement park”, adds Tatiana .